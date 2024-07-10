Folletto, the recruitment campaign to hire 3 thousand new salespeople has started

“We are looking for you. No other experience required”. A clear and direct message launched by Vorwerk Folletto which is looking for 3,000 new representatives throughout Italy to offer the opportunity to immediately join a team active in the territory to approach the world of direct sales first as a promoter and, subsequently, to become a real sales agent.

In fact, the company provides all the tools needed to build the profession and transform everyone into a true home hygiene consultant: each future salesperson, in fact, is supported by a Sales Manager to help them learn the trade, start earning immediately and reach sales goals that translate into company incentives.

The sales force Elf in Italy today it is made up of approximately 2,800 sellers spread throughout the national territory who last year generated 50% of Folletto’s global turnover: a vital presence for Vorwerk both for business development and to be able to satisfy an ever-present demand from consumers to get to know first-hand, thanks to the guidance of true home hygiene experts, a product that in our country has been alongside generations of customers for 85 years.

To support the recruitment process, an advertising campaign is now being launched – launched on web and social channels, billboards and radio – focusing on some aspects of the potential candidates’ personalities. Goblin Agents: the determination and love of adventure of the protagonists – a ninja and an explorer – transported to an urban environment.

“The message is clear: in a world where experience and specific qualifications are always required, even at the beginning of a career path, the skills and predispositions of the individual are what count most to become a Folletto Agent”, he remarked Adrian GraphMarketing director Elf. “All new entrants have access to a free five-month training course to fully develop their professionalism, guided by the best direct sales experts in Italy and who, thanks to on-the-job support, will guide them on their journey from promoter and to sales agent “Elf”.

A profession, that of sales representative, based exclusively on merit and which in recent years more and more young people are approaching. Earnings depend solely on the objectives achieved, not on age or previous experience: what makes the difference are the commitment and skills that each person can put into the field.

A sector, that of direct sales, which last year, between occasional and regular employees, agents and employees, employed over 138,000 people, with a turnover of approximately 3 billion euros, according to data from the trade association One-stop shop.

Vorwerk is the number one direct selling company in Europe and the world leader in the direct selling of high-quality household appliances thanks to its two iconic brands such as the cleaning system Elf and the Bimby® food processor. The German Group has 140 years of activity behind it and in 2023 generated a total turnover of 3.2 billion euros.

After the first 100 days of work in the field, promoters can start attending the course to become commercial agents, provided by the same Vorwerk as a training body recognized by the Lombardy Region. The Goblin Academyrepresents a privileged moment for every promoter who has already experienced a period of sales in the field supported by a tutor, and who completes his process in the classroom to obtain the professional qualification of commercial agent recognized throughout the national territory.

The next step, for those who want to grow further, is to become a Sales Manager and manage their own team of salespeople, again thanks to a free training course.

Thanks to Folletto, those looking for a first or new job will be able to capitalize on their skills and enhance some of the most sought-after skills in the world of work today: entrepreneurship, emotional intelligence, collaboration, service orientation, negotiation, resilience and assertiveness.