Folklore Kalevala Koru demanded that students not be allowed to use the word Kalevala in the logo of their tourism project – NBPR now rejected the complaint

According to the National Board of Patents and Registration, there is no likelihood of confusion between the logos of Ikitaival and Kalevala Koru

Patentand the National Board of Registration (NBPR) has issued a decision on a complaint filed by Kalevala Koru last summer.

The company insisted that Ikitaival should not use a logo containing the word Kalevala. According to the jewelry company, the logo could have been confused with other logos of Kalevala Koru.

However, according to the NBPR, there is no likelihood of confusion between the Ikitaival company and Kalevala Koru logos in the target groups of both services, which consist of a professional audience. Therefore, the NBPR rejected Kalevala Koru’s appeal in its entirety.

I dispute the trademark below was the logo of a cultural tourism project called Kalevala on the Map. The project was for a master’s degree student Mimosa Sukasen thesis.

The aim of the project is to help cultural and tourism operators to commercialize their services in the national epic The Kalevala through the story.

“There are only a few big stories in Finland that have been utilized: moomins and Santa Claus. The Kalevala has not been raised properly. I see a lot of potential in it, both in terms of tourism and culture. It could also be one of the spearheads for the Finland brand, ”Sukanen said in an interview with HS in March.

Sukanen registers its project logo with the National Board of Patents and Registration (NBPR) in May 2020.

Kalevala on the map project logo­

The mark has a golden coin coat of arms or a paw symbol on a black disc, surrounded by the golden text ‘Hence the road is a new groove’, and below that disc is the black text ‘Kalevala on the map’.

Sukanen founded a company called Ikitaival for the project after registration.

As a stick of contention the trademark case was precisely the word of the logo Kalevala; whether it can be mentioned in the logo of the Kalevala on the map project or not.

Kalevala Koru demanded that Sukanen should not use the trademark because it contains a word Kalevala.

According to the company, the logo created a risk of confusion with the company’s own figurative brands Kalevala Jewelry and Kalevala Innovation Lab, as well as the trademark Kalevala Koru.

However, Mimosa Sukanen considered that the word Kalevala is not anyone’s property but the intangible cultural heritage of Finns. “No one can own it, but everyone can draw from it,” Sukanen explained to HS.

Before the complaint Kalevala Koru had demanded that Sukanen’s tourism project should not co-operate with parties that manufacture watches, jewelery and works of art and ornaments.

Sukanen did not agree to the claim, after which Kalevala Koru filed a complaint with the National Board of Patents and Registration in July 2020 and demanded that the registration be revoked.

CEO of Kalevala Koru Kirsti Paakkari In March, it told Helsingin Sanomat that it would not have been necessary to file a complaint with the NBPR if Sukanen’s trademark registration had been “restricted by adding the words’ excluding services related to jewelery, watches and decorative and art objects’ after the list of services’.

However, agreeing to Kalevala Koru’s demands would have meant that the operating conditions of the project would have been denied altogether.

Mimosa Sukanen says in its press release that it is pleased with the NBPR’s decision. He both acted as legal aid Kati Repo KREAM Helsinki considers the decision to be fair and in line with the general sense of justice.

Ilta-Sanomat to interview Kirsti Paakkari, CEO of Kalevala Koru, says that the company does not intend to appeal the NBPR’s decision to the Market Court.