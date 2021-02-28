Folklore In folklore, the plague was a rooster and the skiing death was reminiscent of spring-winter infections

On Kalevala Day, it is interesting to study what kind of communicable diseases occur in our folklore and how they were explained.

2020s began with a pandemic whose relentless grapple has squeezed the world’s artery for over a year. The spread of the new viral disease has been relentlessly monitored.

However, research and government outreach have fallen between the bottom line of people’s minds. Here and there have been mocked by phenomena that ignore science: doubts about the unnatural origin of the virus, conspiracy theories, and beliefs as a means of protection and cure. Recently, a variegated front of vaccinees appears to have awakened.

Nowhere in the world are these reactions comparable to the formation of the infectious perceptions of the oldest peoples, but something in common between modern corona rumors and early mythical thinking is found: when exact information and reference are missing or do not meet the receiver’s frequencies, the vacuum tends to fill. There are many examples of these in orally transmitted poetry.

Prominent some of the traditional explanations for diseases in different cultures can be reduced to a few formulas. These include loss of soul, external malicious shooting, i.e. projectile, infection from a place or substance, i.e., contamination, penetration of an external evil spirit into the sick, i.e., possession, a worm gnawing at the inside of man, and defiance of divine forces, or taboos.

Christianity brought a division into God’s diseases and panacea: the former, like vaccines and the plagues of old age, were beyond human reach, the latter the deeds of the devil, the evil man, or the elf, and somehow manageable.

Premises considered contaminated, such as sauna bench vessels, were perceived as infection nests. This is easier to understand even in the current view. On the other hand, the same was true of women in an unclean state during their period. In our spells you can find a real dose of care for the lower end.

We had special explanations for the disease, some of which date back to the elements of antiquity, which meant diseases caused by land, water, wind and, in Finnish, especially from the forest or caused by an angry elven creature. Such a disease was acquired either as an infection in contact or as a result of fright. The nose was both a skin condition and a mental disorder.

Epidemics that spread from the Middle Ages, such as plague, cholera, or rubella, have their own myths of infection: flight or flight disease, a disease that flies with the wind in the air. Strictly speaking, at least before flying lung disease, or tuberculosis, this was not perceived directly from the air, from the droplets, let alone from aerosols, but was explained to fly in the form of animals, such as a rooster.

After all, we don’t have coronary heart disease, although some beliefs are known about it.

Kalevala despite his spells, not much commented on infectious diseases. Among the nine diseases, Tuonen’s girl, who was aggravated by an Eastern swarmer, does give birth to the plague. The rest of the thread is mainly explanations of birth and expulsion: diseases are hardly differentiated or equated with injuries.

For example, in the 17th poem of the epic, the mighty scientist Antero Vipunen, after swallowing Väinämöinen, has to guess the root of the trouble quite humanly: I am not that emotional chicken now, and I do not value the beginning of what you are, Hiisi, breath, piss, Turma, come here, bite, freeze, eat, fish stomach; Are you a disease created by the Creator, Death ordained by God, Only you have done an act, brought by another, created by another, put here for wages, built with money out of your nose?

However, there are indications of population-level epidemics The Kalevala in the background folk poems. The best known example is probably the Kalevala scale Skiing to death, which Lauri Viitakin as a poet varied. A revived death skis or steps, wondering who would fix it, as in the Sakkola of the Isthmus: when I kill a man from the house, when I die from the village. The utility perspective ends with the sacrifice of a woman who is mercilessly married to a family, as in the North Karelia Kiihtelysvaara: if I kill a mini out of the house, the son of another woman, another woman married.

The hollow retriever on the winter road is the clear symbol of our oral poetry. Death here represents a fundamentally unknown danger, a mysterious threat from whom no one is safe.

Another real fixed point is the time: spring winter was perceived as a season of early moving diseases, as is still known today.

Respiratory symptoms, cough and sore throat are more familiar than the Kalevala in the Finnish People’s Old Poems series. There are also spells among the more than 89,000 Kalevala-length folk poetry texts. However, there are few symptoms that are suitable for the corona.

For example, fever does not occur in its current meaning; it is Elias Lönnrotin hot led novelty word. The equivalent of this is, of course, the common carrot in Eastern fractures, which has been identified with chills. The snorkel is also an animated, deadly disease creature. Even in stories, it sometimes travels with typhoid.

Cough is the number one statistic when it comes to deportation spells. It is first speculated that it originated at least in swamps, lands, waters, rocks, stumps, a quilt ruin, a Haraka seated rod, and old wells. Then the effort is driven from the man or child around the villages, to the hook-jaws, to the razor blades, to the bear’s guitar – and to Yrjölä or Yrjäna, which are just cough-inspired cough disposal sites.

Throat disease also has its words and help: its birth can be Christian-mythical, such as the pollution of the holy Jordan stream by veils washed by whores, while the medicine is real honey.

One of the huhaa throws that received the most attention to combat the corona emerged last spring when Donald Trump in his speeches served more or less sarcastically ultraviolet light into the body and disinfectant into the vein. The world’s most prominent politician, as a kind of false saman, appears to be a symbol of the decay of the age-old tradition of healing.

Perhaps, even in the time of the Corona, we still have a kind of cool attitude, which is already reflected in the calm, upright attitude of the old people to dangerous epidemics. In the absence of better herbs and vaccinations, the means were verbal. While waiting for them, we can welcome a pandemic like in Tohmajärvi in ​​North Karelia: cough, wind roads, ahavan sleigh tracks that do not fall on the moon day, appear in that apparition age.

The author is a researcher of folklore.