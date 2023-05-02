Home page World

From: Johannes Nuss

Canadian folk and country singer Gordon Lightfoot is dead. The singer died in Toronto on Monday evening at the age of 84.

Toronto – The music world mourns a real great: Canadian folk and country singer Gordon Lightfoot is dead. He died peacefully on Monday evening (May 1, local time) at the age of 84 in a hospital in the Canadian metropolis of Toronto, it said in a post on his Facebook page.

“If You Could Read My Mind”: Folk singer Gordon Lightfoot dies at the age of 84

It was a natural death. Lightfoot leaves behind his wife, six children and several grandchildren. A spokeswoman confirmed the singer’s death to several Canadian and US media outlets.

Lightfoot’s best-known songs include “If You Could Read My Mind” (1970), “Summer Side of Life” (1971), “Don Quixote” (1972), “Summertime Dream” (1976), “Shadows” (1982) and Salute (1983). His classics have been played by world-renowned musicians such as Bob Dylan, Elvis Presley, Neil Young, Barbra Streisand, Eric Clapton and Paul Weller.

Folk singer Gordon Lightfoot died at the age of 84: Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reacted on Twitter

“We have lost one of our greatest singer-songwriters,” Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote on Twitter. “Gordon Lightfoot captured the spirit of our country with his music – and thus helped shape the soundscape of Canada.” (dpa/jon)