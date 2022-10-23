Edith Tintayanative folk singer of Arequipa known as ‘The Jewel of Requinto’tragically died in a car accident that occurred at 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, at kilometer 43 of the Panamericana Sur (Punta Hermosa, Lima).

How did the folk singer die?

Police sources explained that the JAC Refine minivan, license plate BWY-292, in which the folkloric Edith Tintaya was riding, collided from the rear with the truck (T3J-923) that was transporting eggs, driven by Carlos Paucar Pinedo.

“There is like an ascent that does not allow you to visualize what is ahead. Apparently, the vehicle had accelerated and, upon reaching the top, the impact occurred. The driver appears to have been unaware of the moving truck. This is called a rear-end collision,” explained a police officer.

‘La Joya de Requinto’ died with her family

The minivan was reportedly driven by Felix Bastidas Montes, 50, husband of folk singer Edith Tintaya, 35 years old. With them were his three children, one managed to save himself. In addition, the family dog ​​was also on board.

In addition, the vehicle carried as passengers Cesar Ccopa, Demetrio Huaman and Carmen Cuyawho are hospitalized and three other passengers who lost their lives and have not yet been identified.