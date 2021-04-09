Sharjah (Al-Ittihad) – On a circular table in the corner of the “traditional crafts village” wing, small bowls filled with dried herbs and leaves, and some popular medicines that the Emirati family knew in the past, some of them ground and dried ingredients, and behind the table sits Hajjah Alia Saeed Salem In “Sharjah Heritage Days 18”, it tells about the past of traditional folk medicines, their ancient uses and their benefits.

The picture of the components of folk medicines is an artistic painting of the colorful herbs of nature, and it tells the story of people in the past having to seek help from folk medicine, in search of a cure for fever or headache and the rest of the body pain. While henna tops the list of plants used, as it is available in the form of powder and dried leaves.

In addition to henna, black bean, fenugreek, thyme, turmeric, caramel, dried roses, and frankincense varieties appear.

Alia’s argument says: “They were all mixed with ash and myrrh to remove bone and joint pain, and others to relieve pain caused by the presence of kidney stones, but the uses are specific and there is no room for improvisation, because experience alone is the measure, and it is indispensable today for pre-diagnosis and modern medicine.”

Other mixtures reveal the simple methods that families resorted to using to treat the prevailing pain, and to the extent that herbs relieve pain as much as they reveal the popular wisdom in the questioning of nature, and the use of her plants in treatment.