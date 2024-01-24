Home page World

From: Nico Reiter

In Italy, speed traps are being deactivated in large numbers. The person responsible is celebrated by motorists as “Fleximan” and hunted by the authorities.

Northern Italy – In recent months there have been… Italy manipulated several radar devices. Nine in Veneto, one in Piedmont, one in Lombardy and another recently in Padua. The identity of the person or group responsible for these acts remains a mystery. In Italy, however, a name is making the rounds in this context – the mysterious “Fleximan”.

“Fleximan” rendered at least 12 radars in northern Italy unusable

The series of acts of sabotage began in May 2023, when a radar device was damaged on the state road from Rovigo to Ferrara near Bosaro. The masts to which the radar devices are attached are simply sawn down. Using an angle cutter, the mast is cut without damaging the power cables. The radar device is then left on the ground.

Two suspects have now been filmed doing their crime by a surveillance camera and they could now be caught. The police are checking the recordings. She tries to determine how many perpetrators are involved and whether all the cases are connected or whether some of them were committed by copycats.

Drivers and authorities divided over “Fleximan”

Reactions to the acts are divided. The prosecutor of Treviso, Marco Martani, about incidents: “This is the damage to property exposed to public trust and intended for public service”. The politician Matteo Gazzini, on the other hand, sees the “Felixman” protest as an expression of what the population is currently “perceiving as a hidden tax and restriction of freedom of movement”. The communities in Italy benefit from the many radar devices. In the future, cell phone speed cameras with AI support are even planned.

Many Italians support the “Fleximan” and consider it the Robin Hood of drivers. They express their admiration online. Some fans have even offered to pay the legal costs if the person responsible is convicted. If the perpetrator is caught, he could face a heavy fine or up to 3 years in prison for damaging or destroying the radar devices, the Italian news platform reports Corriere del Veneto.

Whether the procedure earns the unknown person sympathy points from some drivers or not, it remains a criminal offense. You also have to expect high fines for other traffic offenses in Italy. In Düsseldorf, a driver was fined 1200 euros because he was on gave the middle finger to a speed camera photo.

