Rai TV quiz star doctor dies in an accident in Jordan

The 31-year-old from Foligno was on vacation with her friends in Jordan, who was the victim of a car accident near Amman. The young woman was an anesthetist, a trainee at the San Matteo degli Infermi hospital in Spoleto. Her friends, also anesthetists, from Perugia were seriously injured. Lucia Menghini, this is her name, this summer had participated in the television game “Chain reaction” on Rai1, hosted by Marco Liorni.

The journalist and presenter dedicated a greeting to the dead girl on his social pages: “Hi Lucia, rest in peace. We are all shocked by the news of the disappearance in an accident in Jordan of a girl we were lucky enough to know and appreciate in Reaction to Catena, with her friends and teammates, the Pignolette, protagonists of many episodes, of many victories. She was a doctor, she had the dream of becoming an anesthetist. Our condolences to her family, to anyone who loved her. ”

