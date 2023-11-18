Especially valuable during pregnancy, it is present in many foods. Be careful, though, this vitamin is sensitive to heat

Roberto De Filippis

Among the various B vitamins, B9 undoubtedly stands out. Also called folic acid, it is especially known for future mothers, who must resort to supplementation to meet their increased needs. In reality, this substance is also precious for other reasons and without it the body cannot function perfectly. Folic acid is contained in numerous foods, but for the body to assimilate the greatest possible quantity it is necessary to take some precautions during preparation.

FOLIC ACID: YOU CANNOT STOCK UP — Like other vitamins (including those of group B and C), folic acid is water soluble. If on the one hand this allows the body to eliminate it easily through urine when it is present in excessive quantities, on the other it is not possible to stock it up, which is why intake through food must be constant if you want to avoid shortcomings. Low concentrations of vitamin B9 can have negative effects on health, because this substance is involved in important processes that occur within the body. If it is now known that folic acid favors a pregnancy in pregnant women good development of the unborn child, in particular of the nervous system, its other functions are less known. "By being involved in the mechanisms that lead to the formation of hemoglobin, a fundamental protein for the transport of oxygen from the lungs to the tissues, vitamin B9 also counteracts some forms of anemia. Furthermore, it helps reduce blood levels of homocysteinea substance that increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases" adds the Dr. Chiara Saccomaninutritional biologist of the Diabetology and Metabolic Diseases Service of the Irccs Galeazzi-Sant'Ambrogio Hospital and the Palazzo della Salute-Wellness Clinic in Milan.

the foods RICHEST IN FOLIC ACID — The foods that contain the highest quantities of folic acid are green leafy vegetables (spinach, lettuce, rocket, chard, broccoli), artichokes, asparagussome fruits (in particular citrus fruits and kiwis), the nuts (walnuts, almonds, hazelnuts), i Whole grains hey legumes. To introduce the daily requirement of vitamin B9, as part of a balanced diet it helps to consume snacks based on nuts, eat vegetables and 2 or 3 fruits a day. “Because folic acid dissolves in water and is sensitive to heat, significant quantities are lost during cooking” warns Dr. Saccomani. Therefore, whenever possible vegetables should be consumed raw, while in other cases they should use little water and cook them as little as possible. To preserve the content of mineral salts and vitamins (including B9) of foods the method of cooking that is more suitable steamed.

FOLIC ACID: WHEN SUPPLEMENTS ARE NEEDED — In the presence of certain conditions, however, the quantity of folic acid taken through food is not sufficient. In such cases, the possible integration must be evaluated together with the doctor, who will also indicate the dose to be taken daily. "As well as in gestation and during thefeeding timethe use of vitamin B9 supplements is also useful in the recovery phase conception for women planning a pregnancy" specifies Dr. Saccomani. Even if you suffer from anemia and the blood tests you have undergone show that you are deficient in folic acid, supplementation of this substance is advisable. Furthermore, people who have high levels of homocysteine ​​in their blood should use these supplements, so as to lower the chances of developing cardiovascular diseases. In particular cases, folic acid deficiency can be caused by celiac disease (due to intestinal malabsorption favored by this intolerance), by insulin-dependent diabetes (or type 1) and fromalcohol abuse.