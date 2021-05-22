This Wednesday the second virtual day of the Fertility Symposium 2021 was held, under the title “Today’s innovations and ideas in crop nutrition”, with the participation of more than 1,000 people connected. This second date of the event, organized by Fertilizar Asociación Civil, was dedicated to surveying innovations in crop nutrition, such as the contribution of foliar fertilization technology.

In this sense, Victoria Fernandez, from the Polytechnic University of Madrid, who shared the “Strengths and opportunities” of foliar fertilization, a technology better known in intensive crops, but little used in extensive crops.

The advantage of applications over sheets “is thatdirectly carry nutrients where they are needed, although it may happen that it does not always cause the expected results, if certain aspects are not taken into account “, said the specialist.

“It is not a substitute for soil fertilization. It is a complementary strategy that helps reduce total costs by reducing environmental impact ”, he highlighted and in that sense, the specialist recommended combining both practices.

Fernández indicated that foliar fertilization is recommended when the soil presents problems (such as high pH that limits the absorption capacity of the root), or also when the plant is in active growth and demands nutrients (mostly in early spring, with the appearance of the leaves and fruiting).

Meanwhile, he listed a series of suggestions to improve its effectiveness, citing the physicochemical factors of the fertilizer formulation, the spraying technology for which he suggested “adding adjuvants, if necessary” and, mainly, environmental factors and the timing of the applications “looking for the moment of least perspiration and avoiding those of greatest evaporation, as well as weighing the climatic context”.

Fernández assured that foliar fertilization results in positive economic results because it allows to reduce the applications of agrochemicals and favors the tolerance of the plant to stress and the behavior against pests and diseases.

Finally, although he said that “there is still much to investigate and evaluate,” he asserted that “the positive prospects are greater than the adverse: it provides nutrients where they are needed; it has no risk of environmental contamination, improves the yield of crops and serves for the rational use of root fertilizers ”.