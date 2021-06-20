The newspaper print edition Folha de São Paulo this Sunday (20.jun.2021) is blank, with the exception of a paragraph about the 500,000 deaths by covid-19 in Brazil.

The publication says: “If an empty cover causes discomfort, imagine the pain that the emptiness causes in the families of the 500,000 Brazilians who lost their lives to covid-19”. Above is a question in bold: “How long are we going to die?”.

See below for other Brazilian newspaper covers that emphasize covid-19 deaths:

