The newspaper print edition Folha de São Paulo this Sunday (20.jun.2021) is blank, with the exception of a paragraph about the 500,000 deaths by covid-19 in Brazil.
The publication says: “If an empty cover causes discomfort, imagine the pain that the emptiness causes in the families of the 500,000 Brazilians who lost their lives to covid-19”. Above is a question in bold: “How long are we going to die?”.
See below for other Brazilian newspaper covers that emphasize covid-19 deaths:
continue reading
window.fbAsyncInit = function() {
FB.init({
appId : ‘176130429467305’,
xfbml : true,
version : ‘v2.7’
});
window.api_started = true;
};
(function(d, s, id){
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) {return;}
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = “https://connect.facebook.net/pt_BR/sdk.js”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
.
Leave a Reply