The announcement had been made for the advertising market; now, a 103-year-old São Paulo newspaper tells readers that it will have a Berliner format, similar to a tabloid

THE S.Paulo Newspaper confirmed this Sunday (Aug 25, 2024) that the printed edition will be smaller starting next Sunday (Sep 1). The new look will be changed after 103 years of circulating as standard (about 55 cm high), traditional pattern of the “newspapers”. It will become berlinwith smaller measurements, 44 cm in height.

According to Sheetthe model that will be adopted is easier to handle. With this, the São Paulo newspaper will have more pages. The daily average will increase from 40 to 64. “[O berliner é] Quite common in prestigious vehicles in Europe, it is a little smaller than the current one (standard), a little bigger than the tabloid”he said.

The announcement was made on August 9 during an event for advertisers and partners in the advertising market. This Sunday (August 25), the newspaper detailed the changes in print. Here is the full (PDF – 5 MB).

“Folha reimagined the reading experience in order to create a newspaper that is more comfortable for the reader and with the same critical and pluralistic content that is its trademark”he said. “Printing is changing for the better, with sharper photos, more vibrant colors and ink that doesn’t get on your hands”he stated.

The text column will be wider and the font will be smaller. The current font size is 11 pt. It will increase to 10.5 pt. The width will decrease from 4.60 centimeters to 4.95 centimeters.

Read an example in the image below:



Disclosure/Folha de S.Paulo Change in the model of the printed newspaper of Folha de S.Paulo

According to the newspaper, there will be a new printing system that will allow for higher quality images and more vibrant colors. It stated that it will be the first Brazilian printed newspaper not to dirty the reader’s hands with the new technology.

In the text, Sérgio Dávila, Editorial Director of Sheetdeclared that the journalism company has a tradition of disruption. “The newspaper always leaves its comfort zone and seeks to take the next step to offer the reader a surprising and more modern product”he declared.

Carlos Ponce de Leon, Folha’s superintendent, said that the newspaper will become more agile and offer a greater range of content.

LONGER TITLES

The new model will allow the publication of longer captions and titles. The area of ​​each page will be smaller, but, according to Folha, the total area will be larger. “The reader will have even more content available every day”he declared.

The newspaper will publish the ““Leaf Guide” in detachable format, as a separate notebook. It will be published on Fridays, together with “Food”.

The notebook “Balance” – with well-being information – will be published on Wednesdays with the “Illustrated” and “Vehicles”.

NEW SECTIONS

THE S.Paulo Newspaper will create 2 new sections:

“Agenda”: which will have information”quick and useful at the beginning of the day”, such as the atmosphere, vaccination, rotation and registration deadlines;

“FolhaCorrida”: which will be on the back cover of the main section. Offers service newsletters adapted to print format.

The editorials, which are the newspaper’s opinion pieces, will be larger. There will be more columnists and a redesign of the “Panel” and the Mônica Bergamo column, which will have a full page.

CIRCULATION

All of the country’s largest newspapers have seen a decline in print circulation over the past 8 years. A survey by Poder360 with the latest data from IVC (Communication Verification Institute) shows that from 2022 to 2023, the number of printed copies of Folha fell by 13.9%.

The newspaper had the 3rd best performance among printed publications, behind State of S. Paulo and of The Globe.

Read here data from 2015 to 2023 with the printed, digital and total circulation of 14 vehicles selected by Poder360.

The change of Sheet had already been adopted by State in 2021. The newspaper left the standard for the berlin after 146 years of circulating in the traditional model. It was also accompanied by the return of editorials and the creation of new sections.