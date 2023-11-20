Folgiero: “This is how we exploit new technologies”

Pierroberto Folgiero, at the helm of Fincantieri since May 2022, shares his perspective in an interview with Affari&Finanza on the challenge that many Italian manufacturing companies face in finding qualified labor. The manager explores the current context and the innovative solutions that Fincantieri is adopting to manage this growing difficulty in finding adequate manpower. The problem of skilled labor shortages appears to plague the entire Italian manufacturing industry, and Fincantieri is not immune to this trend. However, Folgiero points out that the root of this challenge for the company stems from a significant workload, with orders for cruise, military and offshore technical vessels growing steadily. Despite the difficulties, the company achieved important successes during the year, with the delivery of 17 ships designed during the pandemic period.

Answering the question of future prospects, Folgiero highlights Fincantieri’s evolutionary approach in managing this challenge. The company is analyzing macro trends, focusing on long-term solutions and focusing on technological innovation. A key element of this strategy is investment in technology, automation and robotization of production processes. Folgiero cites the example of a special robot developed with Comau to perform welding, significantly reducing manual work and making production processes more flexible and intelligent. The goal is to make traditionally less attractive jobs more skilled and attractive to workers. Fincantieri is hiring skilled workers, training them for the most advanced jobs and leveraging technology to improve efficiency. The replacement of retiring “workheads” with more qualified workers is an integral part of this strategy. Folgiero recognizes that, despite the massive use of technology, there is still a structural need for unskilled manpower, which could be found mainly abroad. To meet this need, Fincantieri is investing in the creation of schools and training centers in various countries, such as Philippines, Algeria and Ghana, teaching basic trades that meet the company’s quality standards.

The issue of the company’s social responsibility emerges when talking about the presence of foreign workers, as in the case of the Monfalcone construction site which employs a significant number of Bangladeshi workers. Folgiero underlines the importance of considering the impacts of the social inclusion of these workers in the local community, recognizing a social responsibility even when the supply chain is international. Finally, Folgiero expresses the need to rediscover and enhance manufacturing professions in Italy, making them more attractive to young people. He suggests a revival of the technical-scientific institutes, which were once a pillar of the Italian training in the 1960s. Addressing these challenges proactively could allow Italy and Fincantieri in particular to maintain and strengthen its position in the manufacturing sector, becoming a laboratory for innovation for the return to Italian manufacturing.

