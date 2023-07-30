Peace with the taxman, how balance and excerpt work

Fiscal peace. The battle of the centre-right carried on during the electoral campaign is almost a reality. Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini a few days ago provided further details on how the new one will work peace with the tax authorities: it will concern debts of up to 30,000 euros and the balance and write-off mechanism will be used.

That is, a certain percentage of the debt will be paid with the tax authorities and the debt position will disappear, it will be written off. A possibility that has gone hand in hand in recent years with that of the scrapping of folders in which instead the entire debt is paid but purified of penalties and interest. The Balance and excerpt it was already launched by the Conte government, Salvini himself recalls.

READ ALSO: Fiscal peace, compromised at 15,000 euros. Balance and excerpt, how it works

But how does the old version work? The Revenue Agency explains it on its website. The balance and previous excerpt – from which 1.3 billion in revenue was expected and which instead yielded only 700 million in collections – it concerned only natural persons and referred exclusively to certain types of debt: those entrusted to the collection agent from 1 January 2000 to 31 December 2017.

Subscribe to the newsletter

