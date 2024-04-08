For many years, Apple has always tried to innovate with each generation of its devices so that people remain constant customers, which is why devices like the iPhone They try to add new features every 12 months that pass since the previous release. And now, they want to take a giant step for the iPadsince they want to make their own folding model, but they have encountered a bump in the road, which if not resolved, the plans may completely go to the dump.

The problem in all of this would have to do directly with the folds of the device, since the biggest complication that prevents them from moving forward is the central indentation of the device, and until now they have not found a way to solve it, not even by bringing in external experts to the company. . Many of Apple's competitors use a notch in the folding area, and in order to be noticed, Apple wants this to be forgotten and be the first to innovate, otherwise they do not want to continue with the plan.

This has the consequence that maximum efforts are focused on finding the answer to the fold, all so that the company remains above the others, since the rivals had no alternative but to launch their devices like this to reach this market before the apple. technology. Only now perfection is sought in it, but it is possible that they will not find it in the quickest way, although it is not ruled out that they will take a few months to bring together more geniuses within the technology.

However, if this does not happen in the end, the only thing they will do is discard the project and possibly move their workers to other areas, that happened precisely with another of their canceled products, we are talking about neither more nor less than the electric car that does not It went beyond sketches and light tests. So if in a couple of years we do not know about iPad foldable, whether in leaks or as is at a company event, it is very possible that they have given up and moved on to the next project.

Via: Bloomberg

Editor's note: It sounds very good on paper that this new version of the iPad goes on sale, we will have to see if in the end they decide to continue with the fold or find a solution, which will not be easy.