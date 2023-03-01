At a fair like the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in which connectivity has more and more weight, mobile phones have never ceased to be the true protagonists. Especially in a country like Spain, where for the first time there have been more than 50 million ‘smartphones’ after adding 135,000 new lines in December. Globally, the forecasts are not so positive: the drop in sales that occurred in 2022 (-9.7%) is expected to continue the same trend in 2023.

According to a GfK report, the market is saturated after strong sales in the pandemic years and China’s economic weakness. The German consultancy reveals that the smartphone segment suffered a 9% drop in demand in 2022, with ‘only’ 908 million units sold and a 10.2% drop in revenue to $330 billion after an adjustment of consumer budgets.

Despite this, the demand for ‘premium’ devices grew by 1.2%, more resistant, with greater storage, longer-lasting batteries, triple cameras and 5G connectivity, characteristics that are offered in the models that the world’s largest technology companies showed during these days at the MWC in Barcelona.

The Chinese brand has been the only one that has brought important news to Mobile for its range of mobiles, such as the Xiaomi 13 in which they are committed to power and the camera. And although it has a superior model (Xiaomi 13 Pro, with a larger screen) both models stand out above all for their camera developed with Leica.

Xiaomi 13 189 grams Selfie 32MP and triple rear (main 50 MP + telephoto 10 MP + wide angle 12 MP) 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal memory 4,500mAh See also Encanto: “We don't talk about Bruno” surpasses “Let it go” and breaks historic record

In addition, the firm presented new devices beyond mobile phones, such as wireless headphones (Buds 4 Pro), its Watch S1 Pro watch or the new model of its famous electric scooter (Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro). It stands out for its great power (940 W) and a range of more than 70 km.

The South Korean technology company has not shown any great novelties in this edition of Mobile since it has only been two weeks since it launched its new flagship: the Galaxy S23. A ‘smartphone’ that continues the line of its predecessors and that again includes the SPen, the icon digital pencil of the model.

Galaxy S23 168 grams Selfie 12MP and triple rear 8 GB RAM and up to 512 MB internal memory 3,900mAh

But if there are two devices that stand out for their innovation, they are the folding phones that Samsung is already selling in its fourth version. The best seller -according to the data provided by the company- is the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which folds into a shell with very comfortable measurements to carry in your pocket. The other model is the Galaxy Z Fold 4, a device focused more on the business public, with a double screen.

Galaxy Z Flip4 187 grams 10MP selfie and dual rear (12MP ultra-wide angle and 12MP main) 8 GB RAM and up to 512 GB internal memory 3700mAh

Galaxy Z Fold4 263 grams 10MP selfie and triple rear (12MP ultra-wide angle) 12 GB RAM and up to 1TB internal memory 4400mAh

One of the greatest innovations seen in this edition of Mobile comes from the Chinese multinational, which is moving away from mobile phones at this time to focus on the launch of its Watch Buds in Spain. It is a smart watch with a completely normal appearance compared to other ‘smartwatches’, but whose dial allows you to store and charge wireless headphones.

The watch, for its part, has a black leather strap and a battery that lasts for more than 3 days. At the headphone level, these are very small headphones (4 grams in weight) in black and that allow you to skip the song or turn up the volume simply by touching your ear, a functionality that comes to our country for the first time.

The Chinese company also decides on folding in the presentation of its new Honor Magic Vs. In addition, the firm is launching its new flagship Magic5 internationally.

The dual-screen folding phone is the first that the brand presents in Europe and indicates that it is the right mobile for users who use their phone for entertainment and work, due to its huge screen once it is unfolded.

Honor Magic Vs 267 grams Selfie 16MP and triple rear (main 54MP + ultra wide angle 50 MP + 8MP 3x optical zoom) 12 GB RAM and 512 MB internal memory 5,000mAh

Honor Magic5 219 grams Selfie 12MP and triple rear (main 50MP + ultra wide angle 50 MP + telephoto 50MP) 12 GB RAM and 512 MB internal memory 5,100mAh

The Chinese company has launched into the foldable mobile market in Spain with the presentation of its Oppo Find N2 Flip, which claims to be Samsung’s biggest competition in this sector. The device goes on sale this week in China and will soon arrive in our country.

Oppo Find N2 Flip See also There will be no Poképarada in the Kremlin, Pokémon GO suspends activities in Russia 191 grams Selfie 32MP and double rear (50 MP wide angle + 112º ultra wide angle) 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal memory 4,300mAh

According to the company, the device contains a very powerful battery despite its size and the largest external screen of the set of folding mobiles, which allows you to take selfies, read notifications or check the weather without opening the mobile.

The company HMD Global, which has been marketing Nokia terminals for a few years, presented the first self-repairing smartphone at MWC. The three new Nokia smartphones are G22, C22 and C32, with which the company wants to continue its “commitment to durability and longevity”, they explain from HMD.

Nokia Fixit G22 196 grams Selfie 8MP and triple rear (50 MP + 2MP macro + 2MP depth) 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory 5,050mAh

They presented a collaboration agreement with iFixit -global online repair community- to provide the user with access to guides, tools and affordable parts with which to repair the Nokia G22 in case of damage to the screen, a bent charging port or a depleted battery.

Another of the manufacturers that has decided to get out of the way and present new devices beyond mobile phones has been ZTE, which as a major innovation launched the first tablet that allows viewing 3D content without additional glasses.

In addition, the company launched the first augmented reality glasses certified for eye and sound protection. This is the Nubia Neovision Glass model and with them users can feel like they are in front of a large 120-inch screen on which images are projected in real time.