It started seemingly innocently with Bible studies with friends. But before he knew it, Fokke Stastra (56) became deeply entangled in the tentacles of a religious sect. When he finally dared to leave after eight years of fear, frustration and sadness, he was no longer able to get his new life on track. After twenty years, he is now breaking his silence for once, to warn people and tell them what such a cult experience can do to you.

