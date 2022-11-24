Today, Thursday, the Iraqi security forces thwarted two oil theft operations by piercing the oil pipeline in Basra Governorate, southern Iraq.

The Security Media Cell in the Joint Operations Command stated, in a press statement today, that the Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency at the Ministry of Interior thwarted two oil theft operations by puncturing one of the oil-carrying pipelines within Basra Governorate.

It explained that the forces seized 10 oil sites used for trading and recycling oil and its derivatives informally, inside of which there are oil tanks of different sizes containing an oil product of unknown quantity and quality.

Earlier this month, the Iraqi authorities arrested a large network that steals and smuggles Iraqi oil, led by the oil police chief and senior officers protecting oil installations and oil pipelines, and referred them to the judiciary.