Algeria (Agencies)

The Algerian Ministry of Defense announced yesterday the arrest of 21 people belonging to a “terrorist organization”, and the seizure of a quantity of firearms and ammunition that were in a car brought from outside the country on a ship. The Algerian Ministry of Defense said in a statement: “On August 4, 2024, security forces at the port of Bejaia (east) arrested a terrorist and his wife, who were in possession of a quantity of firearms and ammunition that were tightly hidden inside his vehicle, which he intended to bring into the country illegally, indicating that the man had come from the port of Marseille in France.

The security forces also arrested 19 other members of this terrorist network, and seized another quantity of weapons that were in an unlicensed weapons repair workshop on the outskirts of Bejaia, according to the statement.

The Algerian News Agency quoted the Public Prosecution as saying that the total number of weapons seized amounted to 21 weapons, 2,000 live rounds of various calibers, various weapon projectiles, and pieces of clothing similar to military uniforms, in addition to edged weapons and cartridge magazines.

She added that the Public Prosecution ordered the imprisonment of the accused who were arrested on charges of involvement and participation in terrorist and subversive organizations, and the felony of possessing, carrying, trading and importing weapons, ammunition, explosive materials and materials used in their composition and manufacture without a license.