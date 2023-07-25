Have you ever seen aluminum foil on a balcony railing? The reason is very specific.

Have you ever seen aluminum foil strips placed on balcony railings? Well, this is not the extravagant idea of ​​those who would like to embellish their balcony, but there is a very specific reason behind it.

The reason lies in an attempt to push i away pigeons. Those who live above all in the city are very often the victim of pigeons which out of habit go to position themselves right on our house railing. The consequence is obviously that the pigeons end up dirtying both the railing and the floor.

A simple, cheap and effective solution to keep pigeons away from our home is represented by aluminum foil. These when placed along the balcony railing cause the pigeons to leave. The reason? the light they reflect. The pigeons they hate the reflection of the sunrays because it annoys them very much. By placing aluminum foil which is an excellent reflector, these birds will go away and never come back.

But be careful to keep the aluminum strips firm, perhaps stopping them with adhesive tape to prevent the wind from blowing them away.

This is undoubtedly an effective and winning idea for deter pigeons. As an alternative to the aluminum foil on the market, there are also some excellent reflective tapes for our goal.

To keep pigeons away we can then adopt habits, such as not leaving crumbs on the balcony or bowls with animal food.

Pigeons also don’t particularly like the strong smells of spices and if they warn them they could move away. Then fill small bowls to be placed on the balcony with pepper, chili or cinnamon it can be useful and effective to keep pigeons away from our home.