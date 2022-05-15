The 22-year-old from the Marche comes back from 12-14 and repeats himself after the triumph in Belgrade. In the female test third place for Alice Volpi

The blue foil continues to win: in the World Cup stage in Incheon (South Korea) Tommaso Marini made an encore after the triumph in Belgrade and his teammate Alessio Foconi, third, also climbs on the podium. In the female test third place for Alice Volpi.

Rampant – Tommaso Marini confirms the magical moment. The Ancona born 2000 on the way to the final overcame two Azzurri – Filippo Macchi and Francesco Ingargiola -, in the semifinals and for the title he scored a spectacular comeback from 12-14 to 15-14 against the athlete from Hong Kong , Chun Yin Ryan Choi. With this result Marini rose to number 14 in the world ranking. Foconi, on the other hand, was defeated (15-14) by Choi in the semifinals. Out in the sixteenths Daniele Garozzo. See also Historical! Mexican goalkeeper Gabriela Herrera arrives at the Gymnastics and Fencing Club

Women – Fourth podium of the season for Alice Volpi in the women’s race. After the trio of victories in St. Maur, Poznan and Guadalajara, the blue of the Fiamme Oro stopped in the semifinals against the Canadian Eleanor Harvey (15-13). Out in the quarters Francesca Palumbo, who finished seventh, stopped in the scoreboard of 16 Arianna Errigo, Martina Favaretto and Martina Batini. Success for Kiefer, ahead of her in the world ranking right in front of Volpi.

