Christmas has brought a stabilization of the weather in much of Spain with the installation of high pressures. With the predominance of clear skies, fogs have become the protagonists of the meteorological panorama on the Peninsula, a situation that will continue in the coming days.

This Friday five communities are on yellow alert (risk for certain activities) due to fog that will disappear in the early hours of Thursday and that in the case of Castilla y León will leave a visibility of 100 meters, while the Andalusian province of Cádiz is on warning due to wind and rough seas.

They are under a yellow warning due to fog in addition to Castile and Leónthe following: Aragon, Galicia, Castilla-La Mancha and Cataloniaaccording to the predictions of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

In large areas of the plateau in Castilla y León and also in the north of Burgos and in Bierzo de León, visibility due to fog will be 100 meters and They can be freezing and go with cencellada.

In the center of lugo (Galicia), south of Huesca (Aragon), Tajo Valley (Toledo) and Guadiana (Ciudad Real) and depression Lleida (Catalonia) visibility due to fog will be 200 meters.

Stability, until New Year’s Eve

Between Friday the 27th and New Year’s Eve (Tuesday the 31st), Aemet expects the stability in the Peninsula and in the Balearic Islands.

For those days, the forecast maintains fog in the interior areaswhich could extend to more territories, especially on the northern plateau.

Starting on the 29th, Aemet awaits entry abundant medium and high cloudiness, temperatures with few changes, frost on the plateau South and in the Pyrenees and light winds except in the Strait, where the east will blow strongly.

In Canary Islandsit is expected that the instability will subside and the haze will spread to the rest of the islands.

Changes for January

Starting Wednesday, January 1, 2025, a front could approach the northwest of the peninsula and leave rainfall in Galicia and the western Cantabrian Sea.

On day 2 these precipitations could extend to a good part of the northwest quadrant of the peninsula and the rest of the Cantabrian façade.

Regarding temperatures, the most likely thing is that a ascending trend and that the weak winds continue in the interior and the moderate easterly in the Strait, although the southwest is likely to worsen in the extreme northwest, according to the Aemet.

Furthermore, it is not ruled out that the wind turns to the west component in the Cantabrian Sea and intensify.

In Canary Islandsthe most feasible scenario is that dry weather continues, with the presence of haze and temperatures with few changes.