Fabio is defeated by the German in three sets, in a very balanced match that he could have taken home. On the second day only Lorenzo was on the field among the Italians

Fabio Fognini’s adventure at the Masters 1000 in Miami ends with a broken racket and more than one regret: the tennis player from Arma di Taggia loses in the first round in three sets against the German Jan-Lennard Struff, who a few hours before the match took the place of Constant Lestienne. An unfavorable change of opponent for the Italian, who was defeated in just over two and a half hours with a score of 6-4 5-7 6-4. Fognini therefore out in the first round as in Indian Wells, now head on doubles. The draw was not benevolent: Fabio and Bolelli will face Ram and Salisbury, the pairing seeded number 2.

The match — A real blackout, at the worst possible moment, costs Fognini the first set. From 4-3 30-15, on his turn to serve and with a break just won after recovering from 0-2, Fabio loses nine consecutive points. Struff finds himself ahead by a partial without having shown anything extraordinary, hitting hard from the baseline but scoring on alternating current. However, the Italian was good at reacting and taking home a second set characterized by several mistakes with the German’s backhand: a wrong smash from Struff on 5-5 and service was decisive, with a consequent break in favor of Fognini. The third set is that of regrets: break point not exploited by Fabio in the third game, balance until 4-5 when Struff, in response, comes back from 40-15 and, at the first opportunity, snatches the opponent’s turn of serve and closes the match. See also Cristiano Ronaldo: Amazing 'irrejectable' offer that would take him to Saudi

Sonego today — In the second round, Struff will face Grigor Dimitrov, seeded number 21. A match to follow: whoever wins could then face Jannik Sinner, who will make his debut in the tournament against Laslo Djere. Berrettini and Musetti, on the other hand, are still waiting to know who they will have to deal with: Matteo with one between Galan and McDonald, Lorenzo with Coria or Lehecka. Between tonight and tonight the draw will be completed: the only Italian on the pitch will be Lorenzo Sonego, who will face Dominic Thiem in the fourth match at the centre-back, not before midnight. Whoever wins will find Daniel Evans.

