Of course, 2020 is not being the year of Fabio Fognini. Beyond the lack of sporting successes and physical problems, the Italian has been forced today to cause a drop from the ATP 250 of Sardinia after testing positive for COVID-19. Your last minute absence will make Roberto Carballés Do not measure yourself with the Italian, the first seed of the tournament. His replacement will be the Serbian Danilo Petrovic, who will face the Spanish for a place in the round of 16.

“Fabio Fognini has tested positive in the second test he has undergone since his arrival at the Forte Village, in which he should participate in the ATP 250 Sardegna Open, and has been isolated as provided by the tournament and ATP anti-Covid protocols. All the people with whom Fognini has had direct contact have been isolated in a preventive way and have undergone new tests, as foreseen by the protocol, “the ITF announced in an official statement.

Fognini will have to be away from the slopes for several weeks in what is being for him a course to forget. At the beginning of the year had to undergo surgery to have both ankles operated and this new break will delay a good state of form. His balance in 2020, with 6 wins and 10 losses (1-8 in recent months), speaks for itself.