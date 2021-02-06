Fabio Fognini, a rare tennis star, wore his best version this Saturday to overtake Italy and put Spain on the verge of KO in the semi-finals of the ATP Cup. The San Remo player, able to show the best and worst of his repertoire in the same match, focused on getting his first victory against Pablo Carreño in his eight games: 6-2, 1-6 and 6-4 in two hours and 20 minutes. “The toughest Spanish rival I have ever had is David Ferrer,” said the winner. And with good reason, the Alicante won the 11 times they were measured.

Fognini was great to the rest and the fate of the meeting always passed through his hands, for his successes and also for his mistakes. The Asturian did not hit with his service. He couldn’t put in many first serves and his rival mercilessly punished the second aces (13/31 (31%). Now, Roberto Bautista has to beat Matteo Berrettini to avoid the elimination of the Navy. His balance against the Roman is 1-3.

Carreño started well, with a break at the start, but then he began to fail and Fognini, attentive, harassed him to endorse a 7-0 partial, win the set and start the second with an advantage. It seemed thrown, but the rain, saving in this case for Pablo, appeared and the game was stopped for almost half an hour between closing the roof and drying the court. Later, the man from Gijón won six games in a row and leveled the score. “You are more consistent than him,” Nadal told him on the bench. That’s why Fabio, an old dog, went to the locker room and took eight minutes to return, with total impunity. The result of his ruse was a new break for him. Then he threatened to double break and managed to go 4-1. In a rather crazy clash, without order, Carreño cut (5-4) and hope returned to the Spanish ranks. Again, everything depended on Fognini and his great quality prevailed with four excellent points.

Results and rankings of the ATP Cup.