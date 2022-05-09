Fabio passes the round for the first time with his Federico in the stands: “I hope you don’t play tennis, you suffer too much. And in training he gave me advice”

In the end who thinks about it? Fabio Fognini. It is he, who has always had a stormy relationship with the Foro Italico, who keeps the shack up in a day stingy with satisfactions for Italy. And in an edition of the Internazionali without Berrettini and Musetti it is he who plays the role of savior of the homeland: he beats Dominic Thiem and is the only one to reach the second round. He who, with the arrival of the blue nouvelle vague, was put aside a bit.

For many years Fabio Fognini was our only star, and when he entered the top ten, after having conquered the first Masters 1000 in Italian history (to this day he is still the only one to have made it) we shouted a miracle. And now spiteful fate could put him in front of Jannik Sinner who will make his debut at the Foro Italico at 20.30 against Pedro Martinez. A spectacular derby, of course, but one that would have been nicer to see later: “I’ve been saying this for a long time, he is the star of the future of our tennis, I’m happy that we can face each other in a derby, but the first thing to do will be to recover. Because I am almost 35 and he is 20 … “. See also Super League playoffs: Modena and Perugia in the semifinals, Piacenza tames Trento

Maturity – This Fabio in a mature version is more convincing than ever, and even if on the other side of the net there was a Thiem not yet at the level that belongs to him, there were glimpses of ancient splendor in the Austrian’s arm. The game ends in 2 sets, 6-4 7-6 (5) with the Ligurian who also wastes a match point before closing, celebrated by the Central public and especially by the family. There is Flavia Pennetta in the garage, next to Corrado Barazzutti, former captain of Davis and former coach of Fabio. But a row behind there is a little boy with black hair who jumps and rejoices at least as much as for a goal from Inter, the team of him and his father Fabio. It is Federico, the first of the three children of the golden couple of Italian tennis, five years in a few days and for the first time in the stands of the Centrale to celebrate Fabio. That at the end of the match, on the camera, he will have a thought for two loved ones who missed this year: his grandmother and Professor Parra, the Federtennis doctor who has treated generations of Italian tennis players. See also Berrettini and Fognini in the quarterfinals in Rio in a tournament tormented by rain

For Inter – It was the first time that his son followed him in an official match: “Even in training he was with me – said Fabio – and afterwards he gave me advice ‘stay ahead, I recommend the backhand’ is funny. I don’t know if he will be a tennis player , I really hope not because you suffer too much. I know what my father went through and I wouldn’t want to go through it myself. ” Federico’s favorite sport, however, is football, and especially Inter: “In reality he came to Rome to see Inter – closes Fognini -, in our hotel there is Juventus, in the neighboring one there is our team. And so I promised him that tomorrow afternoon I will accompany him. ” He deserved it.

