Naples – Fabio Fognini never contradicts itself. The blue celebrates in his own way the victory in the first round of the Tennis Napoli Cup by Banca di Credito Popolare, the new ATP 250 equipped with a prize pool of 612,000 euros on the outdoor concrete arena overlooking the Gulf.

After beating the French Hugo Grenier, the tennis player allowed himself a dip in the sea right in front of the club where the tournament takes place.

“Naples is Naples: it is special, it is always a piece of my heart. For when I was playing it as a child but also for the victory against Murray in Davis in the pit of the Arena. Naples will surely be one of the best memories that I will be able to keep for always “, the words of the blue reported by Supertennis.