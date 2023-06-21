Failure to meet the whereabouts for anti-doping controls resulted in a summons to Fabio Fognini by the International Tennis Federation (ITF). The same Ligurian tennis player, annoyed, published the notification on his Instagram profile stories, which underlines that he now has two failed whereabouts against him, communicated to the world agency (Wada) and the Italian anti-doping agency (Nado Italia) . A possible third episode would make Fognini consider positive for doping.

The failed test dates back to the days before the Champions League final on June 10, when Fognini, a great Inter fan, had left his Arma di Taggia to go to Istanbul, but without giving due notice. The inspectors, who showed up at home, could do nothing but report the athlete’s unjustified absence. The Ligurian interrupted his competitive activity due to an injury, a torn abdominal muscle, suffered at Roland Garros in early June and is recovering to return to the field after the Wimbledon tournament.