Fabio Fognini surrenders in the fifth set against the Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut. The 37-year-old Ligurian is defeated in the match suspended yesterday due to rain and resumed this afternoon: 7-6 3-6 5-7 6-4 6-4 the final score for Agut who made the most of the stop. Yesterday, in fact, he had appeared to be in great difficulty and had fallen twice due to a sprained ankle. Thus the Italian dream of bringing three tennis players for the first time to the Wimbledon round of 16 fades away. After Sinner who has already qualified, in fact, today Lorenzo Musetti, who is playing now and is clearly favored against the qualifier Francisco Comesaña, and Fabio Fognini took to the field. The Ligurian, however, can be satisfied with his path in the most prestigious tournament in the world where he beat the world no. 8, the Norwegian Casper Ruud.