There are two Italians in the quarter-finals of the tournament on the land of Buenos Aires, which began with the emotional farewell of Juan Martin del Potro. After Lorenzo Sonego’s victory against the host Sebastian Baez (6-3 6-3), Fabio Fognini also won: the Ligurian also won in two sets, against the Spanish Pedro Martinez (6-4 7-6 in just over two hours of play). In the quarters there will be an interesting double challenge: Sonego will face Verdasco, Fognini with Delbonis. The two blue tennis players cannot face each other before the eventual final.