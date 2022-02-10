Fabio will play against Delbonis, the Turin player will face Verdasco. There is Lehecka for Tartarini’s pupil
There are two Italians in the quarter-finals of the tournament on the land of Buenos Aires, which began with the emotional farewell of Juan Martin del Potro. After Lorenzo Sonego’s victory against the host Sebastian Baez (6-3 6-3), Fabio Fognini also won: the Ligurian also won in two sets, against the Spanish Pedro Martinez (6-4 7-6 in just over two hours of play). In the quarters there will be an interesting double challenge: Sonego will face Verdasco, Fognini with Delbonis. The two blue tennis players cannot face each other before the eventual final.
In Rotterdam
–
Lorenzo Musetti will take the field tomorrow on indoor hard courts in Rotterdam: after the good victory against Hubi Hurkacz, the Tuscan will play the quarter-finals against Jiri Lehecka. The Czech moved from qualifying, beat Shapovalov in the first round and Van de Zandschulp in the second. For Musetti the opportunity is greedy: on the horizon there is a possible semi-final against one between Stefanos Tsitsipas – the number 1 seeded winner in two sets against Ivashka – and De Minaur. Andy Murray greets the tournament: the British is defeated by Auger-Aliassime, 6-3 6-4.
February 10 – 21:55
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Fognini #joins #Sonego #Buenos #Aires #quarters #Musetti #occasion #Rotterdam
Leave a Reply