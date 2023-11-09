Fabio dominates the first match of his career against Lorenzo after victories against Seyboth Wild and Bublik: he will challenge Humbert for a place in the final. A message also for Volandri?

An ultra-luxury Fognini dominates the derby against Sonego with a very clear 6-1 6-2 and flies to the semifinals in Metz. He hasn’t reached this point in an ATP tournament for a year and a half, since the defeat against Andrey Rublev in Belgrade in April 2022: a vintage Fabio, or simply still eager to play tennis and get satisfaction on the most important stages. After the victory in two tie breaks against Seyboth Wild and the masterpiece against Bublik, Fognini gives a great signal especially regarding continuity: a message for Filippo Volandri from a Davis Cup perspective?

the first set — Fognini and Sonego had never faced each other in their careers. They do it for the first time on French hard courts, with Fabio 147th player in the world and Lorenzo in the top-50 (49). Fognini in the draw thanks to a wild card and Sonego seeded number 6, as well as reigning champion. Yet, it is a veteran’s monologue. The first break came in the fourth game, with Fabio’s break to zero and the subsequent service game held with authority, leaving only one point on the way. There is even a second break for Fognini, in the fifth game: the first set ends with a peremptory 6-1, a score with which the Ligurian had only won two sets in 2023. See also Lega Pro, Virtus Entella restarts from Ancona

fabio show — A competitive enthusiasm (8/12 with the second stands out) which does not subside in the second set. Indeed: in the first game, on Sonego’s serve, there is an immediate break for Fognini, on the third chance with a forehand from the Turin player which misses the court. A strong blow for Lorenzo, who in the fourth game has two counterbreak opportunities but comes up against the Ligurian’s class: first winning volley after a well-conducted exchange, then a splendid backhand down the line. Don’t give in, Fabio. He gives away pearls, winners and classy tennis with continuity, precisely the best news for Fognini: the double break arrives in the second set too, at 4-2, with a backhand down the line that brings the French public to their feet. Now nothing is impossible: in the semi-final there will be Ugo Humber, seeded number 4, with Shevchenko and Herbert competing in the other match valid for the final. And also from a Malaga perspective, Fognini may, who knows, hope to get back into the running: there is time to change the squad, this version of Fabio risks creating a “problem” for Volandri. See also Call: The Spanish Women's National Team prepares for the Arnold Clark Cup

#Fognini #Davis #format #leaves #games #Sonego #flies #semifinals #Metz