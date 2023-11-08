And then there is Fabio Fognini, a 36-year-old boy who, when he takes the racket in his hand, is capable of giving you three more beautiful, intense, exciting and never banal hours of tennis. The Ligurian may have dropped to number 147 in the world and will have many, too many physical problems, but what he did in the round of 16 in Metz, in the ATP 250, against another interpreter of the spectacular racket such as the Kazakh Alexander Bublik, n. 32 in the ranking and seeded number 5, is to be cherished in memories with a smile. A 4-6 7-6 (7) 7-6 (5) full of spectacle, with three match points canceled in a crazy second set. Bublik (last year’s finalist) also a true show man, took it for a laugh, but not before going into a rage, with a petrified look, after having wasted a ball for the match with a magic goal by Fabio. Yet everything seemed to go smoothly for the Kazakh, after a first set won with ease, but he hadn’t taken Fognini into account, and even a bit with himself: a beautiful player to look at, Bublik, but totally unpredictable, to say the least . “It’s for matches like these that I continue to play, for which I train and for which I suffer – said Fabio at the end of the match – I’ve lost a bit of ranking in the last few months, it’s been a long time since I missed the quarterfinals of the final at this level, I’m happy but also very tired”, says the Ligurian smiling. For Fognini it is the 83rd quarter-final of his career, the first since Belgrade 2022, the 18th match won in his career by the Ligurian saving match points. Not too bad, as his friend Djokovic would say.