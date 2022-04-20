L’fogging of auto glass is a problem present during all seasons, not only inwinterbut also in summer when there is a lot in the morning humidity. If we are in an area with a climate heat or cold, however, there is no escape, we will always have the classic as unpleasant, fogging of the car windshield. Let’s try to understand the causes and how to avoid the formation of condensation on the glasses.

Windows fogging causes

You don’t need a degree in physics to know that the phenomenon of glass fogging is nothing more than the meeting of air at different temperatures on the cold glass of the windshield. In summer it is caused by the encounter of the hot external air that touches the cold window, while in winter it develops when the warm humid air of the passenger compartment reaches the cold surface of the windscreen. But now I’ll give you some advice on how to prevent fogging of your car windows and how to get rid of the windshield!

How to deflate the windshield (glass) of the car

Use the cold air conditioneris a simple and practical advice that I suggest you for span the windshield of the car in both summer and winter. But be careful in the summer because the cold air on the windshield could cause the glass to fog on the outside. I am aware that it is not advice that you will welcome peacefully nor a natural thing to do. The hot summer weather is unbearable, and the first thing that comes to mind as soon as you get into the car is to open the car’s air conditioning setting it to the “ice age” temperature.

Windshield with poor visibility fogged by condensation

But that’s not the right thing to do if you want to avoid the car glass fogging. Far from it, you have to turn up the temperature! By doing so, the internal temperature will increase making it similar to the external one. You can also open the windows slightly to allow air to enter and prevent the cabin heat from becoming oppressive and suffocating! Obviously you don’t have to set the temperature to a very high alcohol content. We need to find the right compromise!

How to get rid of the car windshield

L’fogging of the car windows it’s an unpleasant situation to manage. If the outside climate is cold, the question that arises is: how to get rid of the car windshield in winter? Of course there is a solution to this problem too! Contrary to how it happens in summer, in winter, the car windshield creates condensation because the heat we emit is greater than the air around us.

Therefore, inside the passenger compartment a physical reaction will be created according to which the hot air of our body and full of humidity, expanding, will touch the cold glass of the windshield, establishing a reaction that will form the condensation.

In this case, there are three tips that I will give you about how to get rid of the car windshield in winter!

Change the air source

If the condensation does not go away after opening the air conditioner, try a change the air source. Each vehicle has two sources for the circulation of air, this can be recycled inside the passenger compartment or it can be allowed to enter from the outside. Pressing the button that allows air from outside to flow into the passenger compartment helps to deflate the windshield.

Air conditioning car windows misting

Reduce internal temperature, anti-fog solution.

Reduce the internal temperaturein winter, increasing the speed of the air conditioning fan to the maximum and lowering the air temperature to a bearable minimum is the fastest way to

to deflate the windshield of the car in winter. If you’re thinking that, no, I’m not crazy. Perhaps it is not the most sensible gesture to do, you would have to be real Viking warriors to withstand the frost and the winter weather!

However, this will only last for a few minutes, plus the cold air helps to firm the skin, so let’s combine business with pleasure by sweeping your car windshield!

Air conditioning is useful for blowing out the windshield

Activate defrost air intake

The last piece of advice I give you on how to deflate the windshield of the car in winter is to opt for the mode defrost. This mode ensures an air intake that is aimed directly at your car’s windshield. Activating it with the choice of cold air will help you get rid of condensation on the glass of your car quickly.

Windscreen protective sheet

You can always opt to purchase a protective sheet for windshield! Thanks to a quick application, the next day you will find your car protected from frost or morning condensation, so you will not have to waste time warming up the windshield and chasing it away: perhaps an expensive idea, but certainly the easiest on how to avoid the fogging of car windows!

👉🏻 NO-FROST LAMPA PROTECTIVE COVER

How to avoid fogging of car windows

If you have made it this far, it means that you have also happened to have these annoying problems. But now, I will tell you some tricks (perhaps a little rudimentary) to avoid fogging of the car windows! These are the advice of the grandmother!

Stocking with silica

One of the first remedies for avoid fogging of car windows – so called “grandmother’s remedies“Since they are homemade but still reliable and effective – plans to put a cat litter box (obviously not dirty!) Based on silica.

Then it will be enough to place one or two bundles on the front part of the cockpit during the night and voilà, the next morning we will not have that unpleasant condensation that will be a bad memory! This is because the litter is able to retain moisture, a property that the silica plant also has.

Cloth to wipe the windshield

Shaving foam on the glass

It sure won’t leave the car clean, but spreading shaving cream on the car’s glass is a great DIY remedy to avoidfogging of car windows! By spreading the cream all over the crystal and then drying it with a clean dry cloth, a sort of protective patina will be created which will counteract the formation of condensation.

Potato glass treatment

Another remedy against the fogging of the glass is the use of one potato a long time also used by car drivers in races during rainy days. The starch contained in the potato forms a patina that will prevent the auto glass from fogging. How to do? Take a potato and cut it in two with a knife. Then rub the cut, wet side of the potato on the inside of the windshield. Finally take a clean cloth to remove any traces left by the potato.

Lower the windows

The last, but not least, piece of advice I give you to avoid the fogging of car windows is simple: lower the windows. If your car is parked in a safe place, such as your driveway, keeping the windows down about 1 cm ensures that both inside and outside the car are at the same temperature. This method is most effective in the summeras there is no risk of snow and ice reaching the interior of the passenger compartment.

How to avoid fogging car windows (video)

Here’s how to avoid the windows fogging, in a video how to do it.

How to prevent the windows from fogging (explanation in English with Italian subtitle)

