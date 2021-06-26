The Bohemian coach is ready to start his fourth adventure with the Rossoneri club. At 74: “I wanted to go back to coaching”
Zdenek Zeman returns home. Foggia re-embraces the Bohemian coach. It is the fourth experience on the bench of the Rossoneri club for the coach. Today the signature on the annual contract and the presentation press conference. “It is a very important day – declared the new president of the club Nicola Canonico -. I am happy to have brought the Maestro home. I did not find out about Zeman, I saw in his eyes a great determination and desire to play football at great levels. . There is a monstrous affection in the city for what he has done. He has many admirers scattered throughout Italy and around the world for the essence of his football. I am honored to give him the opportunity to take Foggia to important levels. And play with serenity. the personal ambitions, of the club and of all the fans. We have to keep our feet on the ground, the Maestro who teaches football has arrived. I asked the coach to entertain us, football is good for this “.
The target
–
Zeman introduced himself as follows: “I wanted to get back into football. Serie A? Let’s go slowly. I’m here to play a proactive football with the hope that the club will provide me with a team that is up to it. Not a group of names, but players who are hungry to arrive. They say that I am at home here, it is the eighth championship that I will play in Foggia. It means that I found myself well, Foggia has meant a lot for my career. We have taken great satisfaction. I hope to be able to give it. others to the fans and the club.
How much experience
–
After three years of hiatus, the Bohemian returns to the bench: “I have experienced football badly in this period, without an audience it makes no sense”. And finally a joke about his 74 years: “I feel better than when I was young. I hope to prove it.”
June 26, 2021
.
