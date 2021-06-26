Zdenek Zeman returns home. Foggia re-embraces the Bohemian coach. It is the fourth experience on the bench of the Rossoneri club for the coach. Today the signature on the annual contract and the presentation press conference. “It is a very important day – declared the new president of the club Nicola Canonico -. I am happy to have brought the Maestro home. I did not find out about Zeman, I saw in his eyes a great determination and desire to play football at great levels. . There is a monstrous affection in the city for what he has done. He has many admirers scattered throughout Italy and around the world for the essence of his football. I am honored to give him the opportunity to take Foggia to important levels. And play with serenity. the personal ambitions, of the club and of all the fans. We have to keep our feet on the ground, the Maestro who teaches football has arrived. I asked the coach to entertain us, football is good for this “.