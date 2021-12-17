Fire in the Roma camp of Stronara, two Bulgarian children die in their sleep

Two brothers aged 2 and 4 are the victims of the fire that broke out in the Roma camp of Stornara, in the Foggiano area, which destroyed four housing modules. It seems that the little ones, of Bulgarian nationality (the boy had 4 years, the little sister 2) were in bed at the time of the stake.

Their family occupied a housing module divided into four sections. That of Stronara is one of the largest Roma housing settlements with approx a thousand presences, mainly Bulgarian citizens.

The fire would have broken out from a wood-burning brazier made from the bins used to conserve oil: this is the first hypothesis being examined by the fire brigade. The prefect of Foggia, Carmine Esposito, and the prosecutor on duty, Roberta Bray, arrived on the spot and launched an investigation. The bodies of the two children were found charred.

“The father had gone to work in the countryside while the mother had gone to the bathroom. When the woman came back he found the shack on fire“. This is the testimony of Rosaria, a Romanian woman who has lived for six months in the Roma camp of Stornara (Foggia) where this morning two brothers of 2 and 4 years old died in the fire that broke out in a shack.”The children slept – said the woman – and when the mother came back she saw the flames “.

