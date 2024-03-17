Foggia, torture of two prisoners: 10 prison police officers arrested

House arrest for ten penitentiary police officers serving in the Foggia prison accused of torturing two prisoners.



The investigation coordinated by the prosecutor's office of the Apulian capital refers to what happened in the penitentiary on 11 August 2023. The crimes contested in the investigating judge's provision are, for various reasons, torture, abuse of office, abuse of authority against arrested or detained persons, omission of official acts, damage, extortion, ideological falsehood committed by a public official in public documents, suppression, destruction and concealment of true documents. The orders were carried out by the Foggia carabinieri who had also carried out the investigations. During the investigations, “the preparation and signing of false documents, aimed at hiding the violence committed and preventing the diagnoses of the injuries suffered by the prisoners from being issued”, was ascertained.

The investigations would also have highlighted threats and promises of retaliation, through which two suspects would have “forced the victims to sign false statements in which they provided a version of the facts denied by the results of the investigations”.