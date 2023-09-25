Foggia, father arrested for threatening his gay son. He also mistreated his wife

A 57-year-old father, of Macedonian origins but resident in Foggia, was arrested on charges of domestic abuse. Beatings and psychological violence against the son who had recently confessed his homosexuality to his father. The man was arrested by Foggia police officersand the investigations revealed that on various occasions the 57-year-old also attacked his wife.

“You are gay. I will post all your transvestite photos on Facebook. I will make your life impossible”, he would have told his son, in light of his ‘coming out’. Just some of the sentences addressed to the 20-year-old, who had been beaten and mistreated for some time by his own father. With the “guilt” of being homosexual, the boy would have unleashed his father’s fury several times, who in addition to his physical violence, would have carried out real psychological violence, including death threats against him. As the police station explains, “The father, not accepting the boy’s sexual orientation, made serious death threats to him, extending them also to the mother for the sole fact of supporting her child’s life choices.“

“I’ll kill you, I’ll cut off your head”: the sentences addressed to the young man. Her mother, desperate to protect her son, was also targeted and threatened with death. “You’re worthless,” she told her, “I’ll kill you, I’ll cut off your head.”

The investigations conducted by the Foggia flying squad, in close collaboration with the prosecutor’s office, revealed further shocking details. On one occasion, the man physically attacked both his son and his wife, causing them injuries and bruises. The arrest of the 57-year-old was inevitable, and the police maintain that, “the precautionary measure was adopted following several interventions by the staff of the police squad of the Foggia Police Headquarters which allowed the detectives of the flying squad to reconstruct a particularly alarming family situation, as it is characterized by several episodes of physical and psychological violence against his wife and twenty-year-old son”.

While the city of Foggia is confronted with this tragic story, another well-known member of the Foggia community has opened his eyes to the issue of homophobia and family violence, opening up in a confession that is equally reminiscent of the episode mentioned above. Vladimir Luxuria, the former deputy of Rifondazione Comunista, announced today in an interview with Corriere della Sera that he will begin hosting, together with Francesco Storace, the radio program “Il rosso e il nero” on Radio 1.

During the interview, Luxuria openly shared her vision regarding the former MP and senator of the Italian Social Movement, revealing intimate details of his personal life and harsh experiences related to “family violence”, particularly those involving his father.

The artist, known for his commitment to the fight for LGBTQ+ rights and the visibility of transgender people, revealed a painful childhood memory: “My father, of right-wing ideology and a great admirer of Almirante, is called Antonio and he was haulier in Foggia. The first time he saw me with earrings and a little makeup, while I was sitting on a bench in the square, a friend he was walking with motioned to him, saying: “Look at that rich guy.” His gaze struck my soul deeply.”Luxuria revealed.

This episode marked the beginning of a series of conflicts within the family. Upon returning home, Luxuria heard her father scolding her mother for the “wrong” education she had given him.

However, Luxuria’s story takes a surprising and positive turn. Despite many clashes with her father due to her gender identity, the former congresswoman later shared a memory that demonstrated the possibility of change. “Although there were many conflicts with my father due to my gender identity, at the first Pride in Foggia, he surprisingly made his truck available to transport the drag queens who danced to the music of Gloria Gaynor,” concludes the woman, remembering the happy ending in the complex and often conflicting relationship with his father.

