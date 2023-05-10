Foggia massacre, the jealous killer not only of his wife. Unedited background

On the massacre performed by Taulant Malay to Torremaggiore in the province of Foggia, costing the alleged life lover of the wife and the Daughter 16 years old, new backgrounds emerge that make a whole other story written about that family “Calm“. According to what was told by his wife Tefta (also attacked but only injured), in these hours an Albanian TV – he reports to La Stampa – installing the cameras in the house it would be herself. She wanted to monitor the behaviors of Husband. Because he, in the past, would harassed Jessica. And he was jealous of the 16-year-old’s friendships. Facts on which, however, do not result complaints to the police. To say of Tefta one chosen to protect the daughter.

Tefta recounts those dramatic moments of that night between Saturday and Sunday, when the fury of her husband for her alleged extramarital affair with Massimo De Santis: “I was struck – says Tefta to La Stampa – on breast and on the belly. Jessica wanted to defend me. She got in front of me and my husband hit her for the things she said. I’m only alive because my husband he believed me dead. I was on the ground in blood and he thought I was dead. When he left the house, I immediately called 118. “The quarrels, especially in recent times, had become more frequent and more heated. ” In the past he screamed and threatened – Tefta recalls -. But I I’ve never reported it“. It seemed like a quarrel like many others. And instead it turned into hell. “My Gessica died unjustly”, Tefta whispers. And it is clear that this conviction will torment her forever. She denies everything about her alleged relationship with De Santis : “No, It is not true. We were just friends“.

