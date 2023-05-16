Foggia massacre, Tefta: “We were about to report him for this he did”

They keep coming up background on the massacre of Frattamaggiore in the province of Foggiawhere Taulant Malay stabbed to death the alleged lover of his wife and 16-year-old daughter Jessicaalso injuring his wife Tefta. Now she is revealing more details. Tefta Malaj tells the Republic that she is her husband Taulant he abused and beat her. And he adds that there never was no clandestine relationship between her and her neighbor Massimo De Santis. On the evening of the Torremaggiore massacre she told him that she would denounced. And that would have aroused his anger. For the woman, “Taulant staged it all”. And she did it because “my daughter and I were willing to report it. My daughter two years ago, when he was 14was sexually abused by my husband. He took advantage of my absence to approach her and touch her. But the approaches were also verbal“.

Tefta then reveals: “My daughter Gessica he told me about the harassmentbut I – the woman tells Repubblica – I didn’t believe her. Then I started to investigate and found out everything. But he hit me. He had done it before before discovering the abuse. I have it too kicked out of the house for a week. But then he came back. “The daughter, she says,”He was ashamed. That’s why we didn’t report him. He feared that the voice could circulate in town but both me and her we were convincing ourselves“. On the evening of the murder she told her husband: “My daughter will denounce you one day”. For this reason, she had cameras installed in the living room and bedroom: “I did to check it. He would approach her when I wasn’t around.”

