Massacre of Foggia, the killer baker: “I saw my wife in the Maserati with her lover”

“One day Massimo took my wife around in his Maserati“: other details emerge from the story provided to the pm by Taulant Malaj45 years old, Albanian baker in prison since Sunday after killing in Torremaggiore (Foggia) the daughter Jessica Of 16 years and the 51-year-old Massimo De Santis, a neighbor and alleged lover of his wife, 39-year-old Tefta. In the murderous rampage he also wounded the latter with six stab wounds. In the version reported to the prosecutor, the 45-year-old would have said he was convinced that for over a year there would have been the clandestine relationship between his wife and De Santis, which began after an accident. According to the confessed offender Tefta and Massimo “met from there” and “started talking”. Malaj reportedly told the prosecutor that his wife and friend often ate together. The suspect would also have recorded some lunches between the two with his mobile phone.

FOGGIA: FATHER, ‘I TOOK MY SON IN ARMS AFTER MURDER, I LOVED JESSICA’

Leonardo, 5, was at home and ”when I realized what I had done, I picked him up”. It is one of the passages of the report made by Taulant Malaj accused of the murder of his 16-year-old daughter Jessica, of his wife’s alleged lover, who was also stabbed to death, and of the attempted murder of his partner Tefta, 39 years of Albanian origin. Stopped after the murder in Torremaggiore (Foggia), the man reconstructed the difficult marital relationships, the phases of the double homicide and when asked if he loved Jessica, the answer was brief, but without hesitation: “Yes”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

