Panettiere confesses to the murders of his daughter and neighbor

Taulant Malaj, the 45-year-old Albanian baker who yesterday in Torremaggiore (Foggia) killed his 16-year-old daughter and her neighbor released spontaneous statements admitting the double homicideor. When the military blocked him he still had bloody clothes and had abandoned the murder weapon, a kitchen knife, inside his car.

Kills daughter: boy safe because he hid behind sofa

As writes the‘Handle, the 5-year-old son saved himself by hiding behind the sofa in the living room of the house. The killer was very attached to his little son: the numerous photos published with the child on his Facebook profile testify to this. Saturday night, after the massacre, the first to arrive at the house – according to what we learn – would have been the brother of the confessed murderer and his sister-in-law. It would have been the two of them who found the child hidden behind the sofa. The latter, when the carabinieri arrived, was in the arms of his uncles in an evident state of shock. The baby was entrusted to the couple. Furthermore, to ascertain the existence of the alleged extramarital relationship and the exchange of messages on a chat between the wife of the murderer and the victim, the Arma investigators seized the cell phones of the woman, her husband and her daughter.

Foggia: 45 years old at pm, it was all dark and I had the devil on my brain

“I didn’t see anything. I had black in front of me, it was all dark and I had the devil in my brain”. This is what the 45-year-old Taulant Malaj, of Albanian origin, residing in Torremaggiore, in the province of Torremaggiore, allegedly told the prosecutors who questioned him in the San Severo police station Foggia, who killed 51-year-old Massimo De Santis, a merchant, for reasons of jealousy and with the same kitchen knife he threw himself at his 16-year-old daughter Gessica, who was shot to death in an attempt to calm her father, and wounded his wife in the night between 6 and 7 May. The 45-year-old was arrested.

Subscribe to the newsletter

