Foggia, shooting at the car of captain Davide Di Pasquale after the failed promotion to Serie B

Three shots at the captain’s car. A few hours after Foggia’s defeat in the play-offs to access Serie B, defender Davide Di Pasquale’s car was shot.

The vehicle, a Jeep Renegade, was parked inside the Pino Zaccheria stadium in Foggia while the team was away in Lecco for the final second leg of the Lega Pro play-offs. Despite the 3-1 defeat, which the dream of promotion to Serie B was thwarted, the Rossoneri fans applauded and thanked all the players.

In the Zaccheria parking lot, three shots were fired against the front window of Di Pasquale’s SUV. The general investigations and special operations division (digos) of the Foggia police station is investigating the matter, while the organized fans have distanced themselves from possible intimidation.

“This gesture makes us understand why we don’t reach the higher categories much more than an arbitration wrong or a defeat on the pitch”, commented the honorable member of the M5S Giorgio Lovecchio. “I strongly condemn the idiot who committed this serious act of intimidation, but I am sure that the real Foggia fans have nothing to do with these uncivilized gestures”.