First leg of the quarter-finals: Zeman beats Entella despite the numerical inferiority. He disappoints the big match of Menti. I return next Wednesday to the home of the seeded players

Here is everything that happened in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Serie C playoffs. The second leg (Wednesday 31 May) will be at the home of the top seeds, who will go through even in the event of an overall tie after 180′ (not extras are foreseen).

In the most eagerly awaited challenge, the balance wins, which does not break even on the greatest occasion: Vicenza close to scoring in the 35th minute of the second half, when Della Morte works the ball well for Ferrari who however hits the post on a deflection on the fly. Cesena thus comes out unscathed from Menti’s away match – over 8,500 spectators – and will have two results out of three at Manuzzi, when Mimmo Toscano will also find striker Corazza returning from suspension. The winner of this challenge is matched in the semifinals with whoever will pass the round between Lecco and Pordenone. See also Luis Díaz smiles: emotional ovation when playing in Liverpool after six months

At Zaccheria, Foggia is confirmed to be indigestible for Crotone who remedy the third defeat in four seasonal crossings (between cup and championship). This time it was decided by Peralta’s flick (fifth goal for the Rossoneri) 20′ into the second half. Boosted by more than 10,000 spectators, Delio Rossi’s team contains from that moment the opponents who fail to sting. In the final, Golemic’s goal of a possible equalizer was canceled for Crotone, pinched offside on Cuomo’s touch to extend. Controversy and tension between the benches in added time, for a ball not returned: Delio Rossi and Lamberto Zauli, however, later clarified themselves. Appointment at the Scida, where Crotone will need to win with any result and Foggia will not have Leo (disqualified) and perhaps not even Beretta (out due to a muscle problem).

The Adriatic challenge is the richest in emotion, in front of over 12,000 spectators. Entella ahead after just 7′ with Corbari, while in the first half it was Lescano – a fresh ex, in Chiavari last season – who got a penalty saved by Borra, who was also very good on the rebound. Fifteen minutes into the second half, following a free kick from Gaston Ramirez, it was Zamparo who headed the post (two woodworks in total for the Ligurians). Pescara equalized with Merola, but then remained in ten because Lescano’s bad night was completed: direct red for the Argentine, author of an avoidable foul. Even with the man down, Zeman’s team was however inspired by a sumptuous Rafia who put the ball on Aloi’s head for the final 2-1. See also Bari collapses at home with Campobasso: Catanzaro is now only 4 points from the top

They faced two teams that finished group A with the same points, with Pordenone however in second place for direct matches. Mimmo Di Carlo’s team collected the highest number of chances, in a game heavily conditioned by the rain which also led to a temporary suspension. The turning point comes in the final: Zambataro, who has just entered, in trying to push the ball away seems to hit Deli on the short side of the area. Burrai is very cold to put in Melgrati from the spot, who throughout the entire evening had defended the same with his saves. The referee’s decision triggers the wrath of the patron of Lecco, Paolo Di Nunno, expelled after entering the field to protest.

