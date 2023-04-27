Foggia, nurse investigated for the death of 16 elderly people: the exhumation of the bodies ordered

A structure dedicated to the care of terminal patients is at the center of an investigation by the Foggia prosecutor’s office, which is investigating 16 suspicious deaths of elderly people that occurred within three months. The magistrates ordered the exhumation of the bodies of 16 hospitalized patients who died between 14 November and 16 February in the Torremaggiore hospice. The hypothesis is that they died after the administration of a midazolam-based drug by a nurse of the facility, suspected of voluntary homicide. The drug would first cause sedation of the victims, then their death. According to the magistrates, the 55-year-old may have voluntarily increased the doses causing the death of patients. Pending the conclusion of the investigations, which also include autopsies and toxicological tests, the man has been assigned to another service in another municipality in the Foggia area.

“My client declares himself completely extraneous to the disputed facts. He reiterated, one and only, that he had carried out the prescriptions that were given to him by the doctor” declared the lawyer Luigi Marinelli, the nurse’s lawyer, quoted by the Corriere del Mezzogiorno, “he is a nurse with 25 years of experience and has always carried out his work with the utmost professionalism and dedication. In the conferral provision with which the prosecutor ordered the autopsies, only murder is mentioned, therefore, we assume that the prosecutor has elements to support this thesis but which are not known to us at the moment “.