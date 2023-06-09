Foggia and Lecco will compete for the fourth promotion to Serie B, after those won directly by Feralpisalò, Reggiana and Catanzaro. The first leg of these exciting playoffs is scheduled for 13 June at the Zaccheria (9.30 pm), return on 18 June at 17.30 at the Rigamonti-Ceppi. In both of the second leg semi-finals, to determine the finalists, there was a need for penalties which led to the elimination of Pescara (beaten by Foggia 6-5 on penalties) and Cesena (beaten 5-3 by Lecco on penalties ).