Foggia-Lecco is worth the promotion, everything is ready for the Serie C playoff final. The two teams beat Pescara and Cesena on penalties respectively, now the challenge will be two-way: the first match is scheduled for Tuesday at 9.30 pm at the Zaccheria , the return is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at Rigamonti-Ceppi. In the event of a tie in goals scored, we will proceed with extra time from 15′ and any shots from the spot.

Prediction: Goal — Bookmakers are expecting open competition with teams ready to attack. That’s why the Goal sign can be worth the bet: 1.85 for Goldbet, 1.81 on Daznbet and Novibet.

The shares of Foggia-Lecco — According to the main betting sites, Foggia is the favorite for the first leg: the 1 mark is quoted at 1.87 by Goldbet, 1.90 according to Daznbet and 1.91 on Vincitu. The eventual success of Lecco is proposed 3.75 by Goldbet, 3.85 for Vincitu and 3.42 on Daznbet. While the X is offered 3.35 by Better, 3.45 on Novibet and 3.42 by Daznbet. Over 2.5 is also a concrete hypothesis: 1.95 on Sportbet and Novibet, 1.93 according to Vincitu. Whether the hosts are the first to unlock the race is set at 1.59 by the bookmakers. The odds for the Over 1.5 first half are also high: 2.90 for Goldbet and Better, 2.91 on Daznbet. See also Galliani: "Pioli has changed Milan. Ibra can give a lot. Tonali? He is more Gattuso than Pirlo"

Attention also to the market of combined signs: the 1 first half combined with the 1 final is offered at 2.90.

Statistics and background of Foggia-Lecco — There are 14 total challenges between Foggia and Lecco. The balance is in favor of the Rossoneri with five victories against the three conquered by their opponents, six draws. The last time the teams challenged each other was the 2007/08 season in Serie C: the Calabrians won 2-1 at Zaccheria, the Lombard club won with the same result in the second leg. Before that double challenge, the most recent confrontation dates back to the 1972/73 season in Serie B.

