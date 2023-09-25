Physical and psychological violence against his wife and twenty-year-old son. In particular, both were allegedly threatened with death after her son revealed his homosexuality and the woman defended him. «You are gay, I will publish all your transvestite photos on Facebook, I will make your life impossible. I will kill you, I will cut off your head”: this is how the man physically threatened his son. An alarming family situation reconstructed by the State Police of Foggia, which carried out a precautionary detention order in prison issued by the investigating judge of the Court of the capital, at the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office against a man accused of the crime of family abuse.

The measure was adopted after several interventions by the officers of the Police Headquarters Flying Squad. In particular, the man, in the past, would have demonstrated a marked tendency to assume angry attitudes during arguments that arose for trivial reasons. The situation became unsustainable when the son revealed his homosexuality. On that occasion the father, not accepting the boy’s sexual orientation, made serious death threats to him, also extending them to the mother for the sole fact of supporting her son’s life choices. Despite the continuous interventions of the police, the man continued his threatening activity. Therefore, he was taken to Foggia prison.