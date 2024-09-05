Girl Dies During Surgery, Chaos Breaks Out at Foggia Hospital

A 22-year-old girl, originally from Cerignola, died during a surgical interventioncausing scenes of chaos inside the Polyclinic of Foggia. The accident occurred around 11pm yesterday in the Thoracic Surgery department. After the death was announced, around 50 relatives and friends of the young woman forced entry into the department, attacking medical personnel.

Doctors and anesthetists took refuge in a room to protect themselves. During the commotion, a surgeon was attacked and suffered bruises and jaw injuriesanother was pushed to the ground and beaten, and a female doctor reported the fracture of a handstuck in a doorway while seeking refuge. The police intervened to calm the situation and began an investigation.

The victim, previously seriously injured in a car accident and hospitalized in intensive care, had been transferred for an emergency operation on her trachea. The management of the Polyclinic expressed closeness to the girl’s family and launched an internal investigation to examine the care she received. This tragic event adds another case of violence against health workers in the region.

The note from the Foggia Polyclinic

“The general management of the Polyclinic of Foggia has started an in-depth internal investigation to reconstruct and evaluate the entire care pathway”. This is what the management of the Foggia health facility said in a note regarding the case. “The death of this girl – it adds – is a dramatic event: the general management expresses its closeness to the family”.