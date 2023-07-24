Foggia, four dead in a road accident: among the victims two sisters aged 8 and 10

Tragedy in the Foggia area, where four people died in a road accident. Among the victims also two girls aged 8 and 10, who died together with their 27-year-old mother. They were on board an Audi which collided with a motorcycle driven by a 29-year-old man, who also died.

The father of the two girls, his 13-year-old sister and his 4-year-old brother were also traveling in the car. All three were injured and hospitalized.

The accident occurred on the provincial road 75 four kilometers from Borgo Tressanti, almost 20 kilometers from Cerignola. According to what has been reconstructed so far, the victims were aboard an Audi driven by their father, a farm laborer originally from Mal. The girls’ mother was Polish instead.

For reasons yet to be ascertained, the car hit the motorbike. conducted by another Malian citizen, who died on the spot. The vehicle then ended its run off the road.