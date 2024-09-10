Foggia doctors attacked, government intervenes: increase in the number of police stations

The doctors of the United Polyclinic of Foggia they threaten an extreme protest: “Ready to resign all of us, we need the army here“. The emergency room was literally stormed, three attacks on medical staff in less than a week. The episode that made the most noise dates back to five days ago when a fiftyamong relatives and friends, of a 23 year old girl who died shortly before during surgery and also documented by a shocking video, They destroyed everything and threatened the doctorsforced to barricade themselves in a room to avoid being lynched. Yesterday, two more episodes of violence, with other attacks with kicks and punches to some nurses. Now the government – reports Il Corriere della Sera – has decided to intervene and is planning an expansion of the number of police stations in hospitals.

“We don’t work with serenity“, says Fabrizio Coursesa doctor of pathological anatomy working at the Policlinico Riuniti in Foggia and company secretary of Anaao. “Many colleagues — he continues — want to resign and we are thinking about some resignation Of mass. So the citizens they will begin to understand what it means to come to the hospital and find no one that guarantees you assistance”. And while the number of healthcare workers’ unions that are joining the demonstration next Monday in front of the Policlinico increases day by day, the governor of Puglia Michele Emilian asked the prefect of Bari, Francesco Russo, to convene the regional committee for public order and safetyThe aim is to “arrive quickly at the signing of homogeneous operational protocols throughout the region that guarantee the intervention of the police forces in the event of violence in the facilities where healthcare workers work”.